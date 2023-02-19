Leeds United apparently held talks with manager Alfred Schreuder and he was promised a three-year deal as a replacement for Jesse Marsch.

However, journalist Alan Nixon has now confirmed that Leeds altered the terms of their offer and changed it to an 18-month contract before taking it off the table completely.

Schreuder was reportedly in the stands during Leeds United’s defeat to Manchester United and he was expected to take over as the club’s new manager.

However, the backlash from the fans on social media forced the Premier League club to change their mind.

Leeds are currently in the relegation zone and they will be desperate to salvage the season.

It remains to be seen whether they can bring in a new manager quickly and turn things around in the coming weeks.

A club of Leeds United’s stature deserves to play in the Premier League and they cannot afford to go down to the Championship in the summer.

The fans will certainly be hoping that the players can step up and guide the side to safety in the coming months.