Nathan Ake could be offered a new contract by Manchester City with the central defender putting in a string of impressive performances this season.

The Dutchman has played 1,251 league minutes and featured 26 times in all competitions this season, playing 90 minutes in seven out of the ten PL matches post-World Cup as he fights for regular minutes alongside the likes of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte, both of whom have recently returned from injury spells.

According to the Daily Star, the 34-time capped international is likely to be rewarded with a contract extension and wage increase to £120,000-a-week, with 2022/23 being considered his most impressive season in Manchester since arriving from Bournemouth in 2020.

His versatility which allows him to also play a part at left-back for Pep Guardiola’s side has also been key, especially following the departure of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich on January’s deadline.

Chelsea’s attempts to bring Ake back to Stamford Bridge were blocked by City last summer, which shows how much the hierarchy value the 28-year old and a new deal at the Etihad could turn out to be one of the smartest moves City make as they approach the summer transfer window.