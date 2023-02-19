Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target will leave in the summer confirms club chief

Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target Marcus Thuram will leave Borussia Monchengladbach confirms club director.

FC Inter News recently reported that Manchester United had opened talks with the representatives of Thuram ahead of a potential summer move.

With Thuram out of contract at the end of the season and Thuram in impressive form, there’s bound to be a host of clubs lining up to sign him, if Monchengladbach don’t manage to tie him down to a new deal.

Now, Monchengladbach director Roland Virkus has confirmed that Thuram will be leaving the club at the end of the season, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano.

Gladbach director Virkus confirms that Marcus Thuram will leave on a free: "We have to accept that there are bigger clubs where Marcus might go", told Sport1. Thuram has proposals from England, Italy and Spain after Chelsea interest in January.

Romano has also confirmed that Chelsea were interested in signing Thuram during the January transfer window, so it’s no surprise that Virkus has accepted defeat in their attempts to tie him down to a new deal.

Thuram has 11 goals in 20 league games this season and his versatility could make him a useful option for many clubs around Europe.

The French international is capable of playing as a striker as well as on the wing, and has been effective in front of goal from both positions.