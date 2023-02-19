Erik ten Hag says that extending Marcus Rashford’s contract with Manchester United is a ‘priority’ with the forward in unstoppable form.

The 25-year old has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season, more than four times the amount he scored in the whole of the last campaign.

Red Devils boss ten Hag, speaking to Sky Sports after his side’s 2-2 with Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday, said that amid Rashford’s form, the rest of the team is doing well.

“The team is in a good place and Marcus is definitely in a good place.

“We are so happy with his performances, he is in great form and he can keep it up if he puts the right energy and investment in. When he’s happy, it gives him energy and puts him in a good mood and the goals arrive.”

The Dutchman then admitted that tying Rashford down to a new deal at Old Trafford is an important matter.

“Of course it’s [the contract] a priority, we’re working on that. You sit and wait for news, but in the background, we are working hard.”

Rashford’s current deal at Old Trafford runs until 2024, so the club will be keen to keep him at the club long-term to ward off interest from some of Europe’s elite sides.

The forward has also been named in United’s starting lineup to face Leicester City in just under 15 minutes time, where he will be looking to add to his 12 league goals so far this season.