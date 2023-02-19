Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a reliable shot-stopper in the Premier League and the Red Devils are eyeing up a potential move for him at the end of the season.

According to a report from the Sun, Manchester United are prepared to extend the contract of David De Gea but they are plotting a long-term replacement for the Spaniard.

The 32-year-old has done reasonably well in the Premier League this season and he is currently in talks with the Red Devils to extend his contract. The Spaniard earns around £375,000 a week at Old Trafford but he will have to accept a significant pay cut in order for an extension to go through.

On the other hand, Meslier could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Red Devils.

The French goalkeeper is already well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Manchester United.

The towering 6 feet 4-inch goalkeeper is quite impressive with his distribution as well and he should be able to fit into Erik ten Hag’s style of play with ease.

Furthermore, he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal for the young Frenchman. Meslier is the first-choice keeper at Elland Road and Leeds might not be willing to cash in on him just yet.

However, Manchester United have the resources to tempt the Whites and Meslier into considering a summer move.