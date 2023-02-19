Manchester United are “utterly unrecognisable” without Casemiro and Raphael Varane says Samuel Luckhurst.

Manchester United got off to a difficult start against Leicester City with the latter unfortunate not to score a couple in the opening 25 minutes of the game.

Casemiro is still serving his suspension after receiving a red card against Crystal Palace and Varane was named on the bench for the Leicester game.

The two former Real Madrid stars are pivotal to how Manchester United, and journalist Luckhurst believes United are “utterly unrecognisable” without the pair playing.

De Gea's turn to have a go now. #mufc utterly unrecognisable from when they have Varane and Casemiro in their spine. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 19, 2023

Varane and Casemiro are of course huge misses to Manchester United if they don’t play, not only due to their ability but also because of the vast experience they both having.

Having experience in the spine of the team is crucial and Manchester United simply don’t look like the same team without them. Leicester had chance after chance in the first half against Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag’s side significantly weaker defensively.

Thankfully for Manchester United, Casemiro’s suspension doesn’t count for the Europa League, where they face Barcelona in the second leg soon.