Lionel Messi has done it again.

Watch below as Paris Saint-Germain’s star player steps up at the crucial moment to fire home a sublime free-kick to win the game against Lille, who had been 3-2 up in a thrilling contest at the Parc des Princes…

Messi freekick golazo in the 95th minute pic.twitter.com/pPJi0aEH22 — Kevin (@SpanishBalde) February 19, 2023

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Messi didn’t have his best game, but this is what the Argentine is capable of if you’re not careful.

Lille looked like they were just holding on to a point, but you can’t go around conceding free-kicks in that sort of area when Messi’s around.

What a strike, and what a game!