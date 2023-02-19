Newcastle keeping tabs on £30m-rated Arsenal ace

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the arsenal defender Kieran Tierney.

The 25-year-old has not been able to hold down a regular starting birth at the London club and he’s currently the second choice left back behind Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Scottish international needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and the lack of first-team minutes has fuelled speculations surrounding his future at Arsenal.

According to a report from Football Insider, the defender is valued at £30 million and the Magpies are monitoring his situation.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to come forward with an offer for the Scottish defender at the end of the season.

It is no secret that the Magpies will have to bring in a quality left-back during the summer transfer window. Eddie Howe has been using Dan Burn as his left-back this season but the 30-year-old offers very little going forward.

Newcastle need to bring in a more specialist fullback and Tierney could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The Scottish international is young enough to improve and he can be quite effective going forward.

Regular game time at Newcastle will help him get his career back on track and he could prove to be a superb long-term acquisition for the Magpies. Tierney is used to English football by now and he will be determined to make an immediate impact at Newcastle if the transfer goes through.

Newcastle certainly have the finances to pay the reported asking price and the player could be tempted to join them as well especially if they manage to secure Champions League qualification.