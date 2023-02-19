Newcastle are said to be interested in bringing in Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney with the Scottish defender out of favour at the Emirates.

The leftback has struggled for minutes this season, playing just 460 league minutes this season as he struggles to displace fellow fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko and according to Football Insider, Newcastle would to partial to bringing him to St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe is reportedly keen on bringing in another defender, while they also remain keen on offering defender Dan Burn a new deal.

Tierney, who can also play in a more central defensive role, is highly appreciated by the Newcastle hierarchy and would be a great signing, with Fulham’s Antonee Robinson also a target of the club.

Tierney showed his quality as a starter during the 2021/22 season making 22 league appearances before a knee injury ended his campaign as surgery was required.

With Newcastle chasing trophies under new ownership, success is not something Tierney is short of, having won the likes of four league titles with Celtic and an FA Cup with Arsenal in 2020 so he would no doubt fit right into an evolving Magpies side if he were to join.