Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez, who coached Fernando Torres at Liverpool between 2007-2010, admits that he sees similarities between the Spaniard and Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan has divided opinion within the football world and that mostly stems from the erratic side of his game, but there is no doubting the striker’s quality which he has shown in recent matches.

Nunez scored the opener in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday night and speaking after the match, the Spanish coach stated that he sees similarities between Liverpool hero Fernando Torres and the current Reds striker.

Benitez compares Liverpool hero Fernanado Torres and Darwin Nunez

Benitez was speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League knockout tie with Real Madrid this week and gave his thoughts on Nunez’s debut season at Anfield.

The former Reds boss said: “I will tell you my feeling. You are watching the game and saying great runs, not that great finisher, don’t be worried. As a manager, you are really worried because you can see him in front of the keeper all of the time, and he can do that.

“He has the pace to run in behind, and he is a threat. After he will score more or less goals, but he is a threat, so for you as a manager, it is someone you have to worry about and talk with your defenders about that. He is a threat.

“Fernando [Torres], one of the issues at the beginning was that – he was not a great finisher. Little by little, because he was in front of the keeper so many times, he could have more time and more composure; I would put the ball here or there but at the beginning, he was great as a player, but here in England, because the defenders are wider and stronger, in the space he was killing them and having more chances.”