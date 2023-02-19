Video: Marcus Rashford hits best-ever goal tally with superb finish for Man Utd vs Leicester City

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has scored his 23rd goal of the season, his best ever tally in a single campaign.

Watch below as Rashford showed his quality and composure to drill Man Utd into the lead in this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Leicester City…

?? "Marcus Rashford's goal run just goes on and on" ? RASHFORRRDDDDD ?pic.twitter.com/PEQZKSRxfs — Sky Sports (@SkySports) February 19, 2023

Rashford has been a player reborn under Erik ten Hag, and his goals could well keep the Red Devils in the title race.

Arsenal have had a recent blip, while Manchester City dropped points yesterday, so a win today would surely put United in contention.