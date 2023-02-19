Video: Marcus Rashford hits best-ever goal tally with superb finish for Man Utd vs Leicester City

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has scored his 23rd goal of the season, his best ever tally in a single campaign.

Watch below as Rashford showed his quality and composure to drill Man Utd into the lead in this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Leicester City…

Rashford has been a player reborn under Erik ten Hag, and his goals could well keep the Red Devils in the title race.

Arsenal have had a recent blip, while Manchester City dropped points yesterday, so a win today would surely put United in contention.

