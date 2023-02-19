Real Madrid duo missing training ahead of Liverpool clash but key player returns

Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos both missed training ahead of their Champions League clash against Liverpool on Tuesday night. 

That’s according to journalist Miguel Angel Diaz, who has also claimed that Karim Benzema did train despite missing their league game against Osasuna on Saturday night.

Tchouameni and Kroos potentially missing for Real Madrid is a huge boost for Liverpool, but the Spanish giants certainly aren’t short of quality in midfield. Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Luke Modric could be their midfield trio if Kroos and Tchouameni are missing.

With Liverpool’s midfield struggling this season, having Madrid missing key players could be crucial if they want to get anything from the two-legged tie.

The Madrid players will fly to Madrid on Monday, so it will be interesting to see if Tchouameni and Kroos board the plane heading for England.

Benzema returning to training is a huge boost for Real Madrid and something Liverpool fans will be devastated to hear.

The French international captained Madrid in the final of the Champions League last season, where they beat Liverpool by a goal to nil.

