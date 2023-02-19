Report claims several Premier League clubs are lining up a move for Arsenal ace

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is currently on loan at the French club Reims.

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form this season and he has scored 16 goals across all competitions.

The highly talented youngster has caught the attention of a number of clubs with his performances and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to cash in on him and the end of the season.

The Gunners already have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah at their disposal and Balogun will not want to be the third-choice striker at the London club next season.

If the Gunners cannot provide them with first-team assurances, the youngster could look to push for a move away from the emirates.

According to a report from Football Insider, several Premier League clubs are keen on signing the young striker who has outscored the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the French league this season.

Balogun is clearly a very talented player with a big future ahead of him. However, he needs to play regularly in order to fulfil his potential and he might not get the necessary opportunities at Arsenal.

A move away from the London club at the end of the season could be ideal for the young striker and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Alternatively, Arsenal could look to send him out on loan again and integrate him into their starting lineup in the coming seasons.