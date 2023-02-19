Newcastle crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday and goalkeeper Nick Pope was handed a straight red card.

The Newcastle goalkeeper handled the ball outside the Newcastle box and he was shown a straight red card by the referee.

The goalkeeper will now miss Newcastle’s League Cup final against Manchester United and BEIN Sport presenter Richard Keys has shown his sympathy for the Newcastle star.

Keys revealed on his social media that the punishment is a real shame and they should only apply to competitions they have been picked up in. He believes that suspensions should be kept separate for cup competitions.

He wrote: “I think it’s a real shame. Of course Pope misses the final now but it’s totally wrong that punishments don’t apply to the competition they’ve been picked up in. Keep them separate in cup competitions.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been dealt another blow ahead of the cup final.

Martin Dubravka is currently cup-tied and he won’t be able to play against Manchester United in the final. It seems that Newcastle will have to rely on Loris Karius to bail them out against Manchester United in the final.

Former players like Michael Owen have also shared their sympathy towards Pope.