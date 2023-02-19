Steve Nicol raves about 23-year-old Liverpool star after his superb performance vs Newcastle

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring for Liverpool during the Reds’ 2-0 win over Newcastle United and Steve Nicol was impressed by the 23-year-old’s performance. 

The Uruguayan has divided opinions in the football world this season, as the striker has been erratic at Liverpool. The former Benfica star no doubt has a lot of quality and speaking on ESPN FC, former Red Steve Nicol was full of praise for the 23-year-old, having claimed he doesn’t deserve the criticism he receives.

“Poor Darwin Nunez, people jump on his back for missing chances,” said the pundit.

“He sticks that away like a world-class striker – that I think he’s going to be.”

The goal was Nunez’s 11th of the season in all competitions and it is certain that the Liverpool star will get many more.

