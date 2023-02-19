“That’s a red card” – Sky Sports pundit can’t believe Man United still have 11 men vs Leicester

Man United went into the halftime break 1-0 ahead over Leicester but should the Red Devils be down to 10 men?

Rashford broke the deadlock in the clash with a fine finish after 25 minutes but as the opening 45 came to a close, Marcel Sabitzer put in a high tackle on Wout Faes, which could have easily been a red and Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness believes it was.

Souness stated on Sky Sports: “I think it is a red card, for several reasons.

“For a start, he was on his heels when the ball breaks. Sabitzer turns his side, he was side on to him.”

When having VAR’s explanation for not sending Sabitzer off read out to him, Souness said: “I don’t care what some referee who has never played the game has to say on that. That is a sending-off, that is dangerous play.”

The decision could certainly have gone either way, and any more force on the challenge would have seen the Austrian midfielder gone.