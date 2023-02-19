Pundit Tim Sherwood believes Leeds United will make a panic managerial appointment ahead of their match against Southampton next weekend.

Speaking to Leeds Live, Sherwood believes Skubala won’t be in charge for the club’s ‘relegation six-pointer’ against the Saints next weekend, with the club needing results and fast.

“I think that’s the last we see of Michael Skubala to be honest. I think they’ll react, you know what owners and chairman are like, they panic.

“I think they’ll make a decision, I think they need a manager in there as soon as possible to give them a chance, especially in light of the results we’ve seen today.”

Skubala has been in charge of Leeds since February 8th, where he has won just one point from the three games he has been in the dugout for.

Leeds and Southampton are both managerless and sit 19th and 20th in the table respectively with the former winless in the league since November 5th.

With Southampton beating Chelsea yesterday, they could go above Leeds if they beat them next weekend and could rise out of the relegation zone if other results go their way, so this could turn out to be one of Leeds’ biggest games of the season.