Video: Bad news for Man United fans as Robert Lewandowski ends drought

Robert Lewandowski has ended his miny goalscoring drought against Cadiz just in time for Barcelona’s huge clash with Man United on Thursday. 

The Polish striker is not in the best of form at present, despite the goal vs Cadiz being his 24th of the campaign, and had gone three games without scoring a goal – which is unusual for the 34-year-old.

Man United kept Lewandowski quiet during their 2-2 thriller against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, but with the second league of their Europa League set to take place on Thursday at Old Trafford, the Red Devils will be slightly worried that Barca’s goalscoring machine is back amongst the goals.

