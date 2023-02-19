Video: Cristian Romero spotted kicking Emerson after Tottenham goal

Tottenham moved into the Premier League’s top four on Sunday after beating West Ham 2-0 and following Emerson breaking the deadlock in the match, his teammate Cristian Romero decided to kick him.

Emerson is not a regular goalscorer for Spurs with his goal against the Hammers being just his third for the club. The moment was a big one for the Brazilian and his Argentina teammate wanted to share the moment with the right-back.

Romero decided to boot the defender during the celebrations, which is unusual but not really when it comes to the centre-back.

At the World Cup, Romero was spotted kicking Emi Martinez after the goalkeeper made a big save in the match against Australia.

It seems this is the 24-year-old’s unorthodox way of showing his love.

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports