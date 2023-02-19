(Video) Jadon Sancho finishes sensational Manchester United move to all but seal the game

Manchester United FC
Jadon Sancho finished a sensational Manchester United move to all but seal the game against Leicester City. 

Manchester United started slowly against Leicester but really came out of the blocks in the second half.

A brace from Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United a two-goal lead, and Sancho put the icing on the cake with the third, coming off the bench to slot home a sensational team goal.

Sancho has been flourishing for Manchester United in a more central role since his return to the squad.

