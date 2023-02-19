Jadon Sancho finished a sensational Manchester United move to all but seal the game against Leicester City.
Manchester United started slowly against Leicester but really came out of the blocks in the second half.
A brace from Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United a two-goal lead, and Sancho put the icing on the cake with the third, coming off the bench to slot home a sensational team goal.
WHAT A GOAL ?
Super sub Sancho ?? pic.twitter.com/p03tAyoYt3
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 19, 2023
JADON SANCHO MAKES IT 3-0! ? pic.twitter.com/B55WXXEmfC
— United Clip (@unitedclip) February 19, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports and Bein sports.
Sancho has been flourishing for Manchester United in a more central role since his return to the squad.