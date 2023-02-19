Video: Man United’s David de Gea denies Barnes with sensational save from close range

Man United are still level at 0-0 with Leicester City in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford and that is down to David de Gea. 

Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to go within three points of Man City and the match so far is not going to plan, as the Foxes have started the better of the two.

In the opening 10 minutes, Leicester nearly went in front through Harvey Barnes, but the winger was denied by the Man United goalkeeper who pulled off a sensational save from close range.

