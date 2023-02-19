Video: Marcus Rashford can’t be stopped as he scores second goal vs Leicester

Man United have gone 2-0 ahead against Leicester and it is that man Marcus Rashford who has done it again, scoring his second goal of the match.

The in-form Red Devils star opened the scoring in the match after 25 minutes and took just over 30 minutes for him to get another.

The forward was played through by Fred before slotting the ball through Ward in the Leicester net. There was an anxious wait as VAR checked the goal but the England star was eventually deemed to be onside.