(Video) Marcus Rashford has his say on Manchester United’s title chances – “We’re there, we’re close”

Marcus Rashford has had his say on the title race as Manchester United pick up another three points at home to Leicester.

Rashford has been in scintillating form this season for Manchester United and is a key reason for their league position.

The talk of the Premier League title race has been between Manchester City and Arsenal, but United are quietly involved and going slightly under the radar.

Rashford has now addressed Manchester United’s title chances and he’s certainly not ruling it out.