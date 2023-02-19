(Video) Roberto Firmino produces impressive nutmeg against Newcastle United

Roberto Firmino continues to prove that he has still got it after pulling off a superb nutmeg on a Newcastle player in Liverpool’s 2-0 win yesterday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side brought Eddie Howe’s Magpies back down to reality with their victory last night, the two goals coming in the first half from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo before Newcastle keeper Nick Pope got himself sent off a few minutes after the two strikes for a handball outside the box.

Liverpool getting their first win in 2023 will be what gets football fans talking but a special mention must go to Firmino who proved he still has a high level of confidence after humiliating Sean Longstaff with a nutmeg.

Seconds prior, he jinked his way past fellow Brazilian Joelinton, throwing it back to when he was the main man up top for Liverpool as he now has to deal with watching on from the bench, but fans won’t forget that moment of magic in a hurry in what was a momentous result for the club as they look to chase a European place.