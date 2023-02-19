Video: Tottenham’s deadly duo link-up again to make it 2-0 vs West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur have moved into a 2-0 lead over West Ham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it was the deadly duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min that provided it.
Spurs took the lead in the match after 56 minutes through Emerson Royal and 12 minutes later brought Son onto the pitch.
The South Korean star then made it two four minutes later and it was his partner in crime, Harry Kane, that assisted the goal.
The England international gave Son a through ball and the 30-year-old made no mistake in putting the ball in the net.
The double act is at it again ?
Instant impact from Heung-min Son ?? pic.twitter.com/SUSLtbXYJ1
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 19, 2023
SONNY DOUBLES TOTENHAM'S LEAD! ?
That Harry Kane x Heung-Min Son partnership strikes again.
?: @USANetwork #MyPLMorning | #TOTWHU pic.twitter.com/1ub4l4HNUP
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 19, 2023