Video: Tottenham’s deadly duo link-up again to make it 2-0 vs West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur have moved into a 2-0 lead over West Ham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it was the deadly duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min that provided it.

Spurs took the lead in the match after 56 minutes through Emerson Royal and 12 minutes later brought Son onto the pitch.

The South Korean star then made it two four minutes later and it was his partner in crime, Harry Kane, that assisted the goal.

The England international gave Son a through ball and the 30-year-old made no mistake in putting the ball in the net.