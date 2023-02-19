(Video) Trippier slides in, taking Nunez out and committing a handball. Foul to Newcastle.

Watch a bizarre moment from Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle where Kieran Trippier wins a freekick for Newcastle despite taking Darwin Nunez out and committing a handball.

The Magpies will have been keen to try and stop Nunez from causing them more issues after he opened the scoring during the match and somehow they got away with a crazy decision from Anthony Taylor during the second half.

Taylor, who will be grateful he wasn’t reffing a Chelsea match as Blues fans continue to feel aggrieved by previous decisions made by him during their matches over the past few seasons, managed to determine that Newcastle should win a freekick after Trippier slid in on Nunez, committing a handball in the process as Nunez went on to land awkwardly on his shoulder as a result of the challenge.

Luckily, it wasn’t a decision that had too much of an effect on the game as Liverpool emerged victorious and Nunez didn’t come out too badly injured.

