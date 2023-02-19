Video: Unlikely goalscorer breaks the deadlock for Tottenham vs West Ham

Tottenham have taken the lead in their clash with West Ham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium through an unlikely goalscorer in Emerson Royal. 

The first half was a dull affair but the home side have upped the ante in the second and are playing with a lot more intensity.

After a few earlier chances, the deadlock was eventually broken when Emerson Royal was picked out by Ben Davies, with the right-back slotting the ball into the West Ham net to score his third goal in a Spurs shirt.

