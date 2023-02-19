(Video) Virgil van Dijk shows off crazy touch during Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle

Virgil van Dijk showed off his impressive touch and pass against Newcastle United yesterday evening at St. James Park.

Liverpool won the match 2-0 but Van Dijk will no doubt be feeling very smug about his amazing touch which led to a pass during the game.

Alongside his stalwart performance at the back where he looked imperious, he must have been thinking of doing something to get his name in the next morning’s headlines and he did just that, producing an outrageous flicked pass to his teammate.

Van Dijk’s touch was also made better by the fact the ball came through the air from at least 40 yards and he plucked it out of the sky and brought it down like it was nothing.

Don’t let anyone tell you that defenders haven’t got the style and flair that attackers have because Van Dijk has just squashed that opinion completely!

 

