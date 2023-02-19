West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott.

According to a report from the Sun, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are reportedly keeping tabs on the 19-year-old midfielder and that remains to be seen whether they are prepared to come forward with a concrete offer at the end of the season.

Scott has done quite well for the Championship outfit this season and his performances have caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs.

The England under-20 midfielder is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for the youngster but the Hammers will have to pay up if they want to secure his services.

Apparently, Bristol value the midfielder at £20 million and they are unlikely to budge on their valuation.

West Ham need to add more creativity and depth to their midfield and Scott could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

If he manages to fulfil his potential with the Hammers, the £20 million asking price could look like a bargain.

The player will be hoping to test himself at a higher level and a move to the Premier League could accelerate his development.

With Crystal Palace interested in signing him as well, it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can fend off the competition and get the deal across the line.

First, the Hammers must ensure their survival in the Premier League. They are currently involved in a relegation battle.