West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 27-year-old is certainly one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe right now and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

According to a report from the Sun, West Ham are hoping to sign the Serbian international midfielder as a replacement for club captain Declan Rice.

The 24-year-old England international has been linked with a move away from West Ham at the end of the season and the player wants to join a club in the Champions league.

Rice is undoubtedly the best player at the club right now and West Ham will have to replace him adequately.

It is no surprise that they are looking to bring in a top-class replacement.

West Ham are likely to demand a premium for Rice and therefore they will have the funds to tempt Lazio into selling Milinkovic-Savic at the end of the season.

However the 27-year-old is a top-quality player who will want to join a club in the Champions league. A move to West Ham might not appeal to the player. He has six goals and eight assists to his name this season.

Furthermore, the Hammers are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether they can preserve their status as a Premier League club by the end of the season.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive option for the Serbian, but he will hope to join a big club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.