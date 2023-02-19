Zinedine Zidane unveiled after landing surprise new Formula One role

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been officially unveiled after landing a surprise new role in Formula One.

The Frenchman, a three-time Champions League winner as Madrid manager, has spoken out after being unveiled as a new ambassador for Apline.

“I’m very happy to be here today and spend a great evening with you,” Zizou said.

“I have seen great things and I am ever so happy to be part of this team, to be part of the Alpine team.