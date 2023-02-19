Zinedine Zidane unveiled after landing surprise new Formula One role

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been officially unveiled after landing a surprise new role in Formula One.
The Frenchman, a three-time Champions League winner as Madrid manager, has spoken out after being unveiled as a new ambassador for Apline.
“I’m very happy to be here today and spend a great evening with you,” Zizou said.
“I have seen great things and I am ever so happy to be part of this team, to be part of the Alpine team.
“Why? It’s always a meeting that starts something and I had the opportunity of meeting Laurent and the whole Alpine team for a Grand Prix and I think we had a good exchange.
“We shared everything together and I think Alpine and Laurent had the project to give to young people, to have their opportunities for all the young talent. I was very interested in this project.”
Zidane had been linked with the France national team job, but it remains to be seen when we’ll see him back in football management.