Exclusive: Former Man United transfer target dreams of playing in the Premier League

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is yet to decide his future but would love to play in the Premier League, according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The France international has shone for Juve, but is now coming towards the end of his contract and could be heading for English football next, though he will ultimately decide this in April or May, rather than now.

Rabiot was notably targeted by Manchester United last summer, as noted by the Daily Mirror, and it could be that the Red Devils would do well to revisit their interest in him.

Man Utd brought in Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in midfield, but their January signing Marcel Sabitzer is only at Old Trafford on loan, so another addition in that position could be useful.

Rabiot as a free agent would surely fit in well, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see which club he chooses.

“Rabiot could leave Juventus as a free agent in the summer, the Premier League is his biggest dream,” Romano said.

“He’d love to play in England, but he doesn’t have a favourite club, or at least not that I’m not aware of at the moment.

“Rabiot does not want to negotiate with anyone else now, he wants to focus on Juventus and then in April/May he will start exploring options for his future.”