Carlo Ancelotti confirms key Real Madrid star will start vs Liverpool amid injury concerns

Real Marid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Karim Benzema will start against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night as the pair face off in the Champions League.

The tie is a repeat of last year’s final, and in recent years, the Reds have had no luck against the La Liga giants and hope that will change this season.

Heading into the match, Los Blancos’ main man, Karim Benzema, was an injury doubt but Ancelotti has confirmed the French superstar will start having been rested at the weekend.

When asked about Benzema’s availability for the Anfield clash at Monday’s pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said via Yahoo: “I see Benzema looking well, tomorrow he will start.”

While Benzema will start, Madrid will be without midfielders Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni at Anfield, with Camavinga and either Ceballos or Valverde expected to occupy roles in the middle of the park.

Both teams have not been at their best this campaign, but the La Liga side will be confident heading to Anfield this season.