Graham Potter could be sacked this week, says former Chelsea star

Former Chelsea player Tony Cascarino believes that Blues manager Graham Potter could be sacked this week, and would have been sacked three times already under previous owner Roman Abramovich.

The west London giants are on an awful run of form under Potter, who just hasn’t looked up to the job since he was surprisingly appointed to replace the popular and successful Thomas Tuchel earlier this season.

Although Potter impressed a great deal during his time in charge of Brighton, he just hasn’t quite looked capable of making the step up to a big club like Chelsea, and Cascarino seems to think his days could now be numbered.

Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Southampton at the weekend, and are currently on a torrid run of just two wins from their last 14 games in all competitions.

It’s hard to imagine Abramovich would have allowed things to get so bad, so Cascarino is now starting to wonder if Todd Boehly’s patience will be being tested.

“If Roman Abramovich was still the Chelsea owner, Graham Potter would have been sacked on three different occasions by now,” Cascarino wrote in his column for the Times.

“His side’s first-half performance in the 1-0 home defeat by Southampton was abysmal, and losing to the Premier League’s bottom club is simply unacceptable.

“Even with Toddy Boehly’s ownership group now running Chelsea, I cannot see Potter being afforded much more patience. The club have spent more than £500 million since last summer, bringing in some of the best talent around.

“Their squad is so deep that when I am at Stamford Bridge for a game, I sometimes bump into players not in the matchday squad that would walk into the starting XI of most teams in the country.

“Boehly is clearly in a hurry to get Chelsea competing for titles again, so why would he be content to allow mediocrity under Potter? I would not be surprised if the head coach was dismissed this week.”