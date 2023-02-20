Graham Potter could be sacked this week, says former Chelsea star

Former Chelsea player Tony Cascarino believes that Blues manager Graham Potter could be sacked this week, and would have been sacked three times already under previous owner Roman Abramovich.
The west London giants are on an awful run of form under Potter, who just hasn’t looked up to the job since he was surprisingly appointed to replace the popular and successful Thomas Tuchel earlier this season.
Although Potter impressed a great deal during his time in charge of Brighton, he just hasn’t quite looked capable of making the step up to a big club like Chelsea, and Cascarino seems to think his days could now be numbered.
Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Southampton at the weekend, and are currently on a torrid run of just two wins from their last 14 games in all competitions.
It’s hard to imagine Abramovich would have allowed things to get so bad, so Cascarino is now starting to wonder if Todd Boehly’s patience will be being tested.
“If Roman Abramovich was still the Chelsea owner, Graham Potter would have been sacked on three different occasions by now,” Cascarino wrote in his column for the Times.
“His side’s first-half performance in the 1-0 home defeat by Southampton was abysmal, and losing to the Premier League’s bottom club is simply unacceptable.
“Even with Toddy Boehly’s ownership group now running Chelsea, I cannot see Potter being afforded much more patience. The club have spent more than £500 million since last summer, bringing in some of the best talent around.
“Their squad is so deep that when I am at Stamford Bridge for a game, I sometimes bump into players not in the matchday squad that would walk into the starting XI of most teams in the country.
“Boehly is clearly in a hurry to get Chelsea competing for titles again, so why would he be content to allow mediocrity under Potter? I would not be surprised if the head coach was dismissed this week.”
Kizza david uganda East Africa
Potter might be a good coach for a small team with small dreams, Chelsea is too HUGE for him,this is even witnessed by the fact that he doesn’t even have a starting line up,he tinkers alot,signs of a mideocre coach
We won’t be surprised to see potter being sacked he was given much time to settle the team he couldn’t so we need a change in the Chelsea very very soon Sam Sammy Uganda central region.
Porter Should have resigned by now
Todd must do something by end of week of not as loving fans of the club,we will demand that him and Porter leave The club to pave way for a more serious investor with The club at heart.
We want The govt to reconcider its stand on Roman we want him back he lived for The club
Porter is basketball coach not fit to be a chelsea fan
#potter must go
We suffered every weekend because of, from bad to worst performance and result. Now nearer to relegation line. Thanks to King Roman, if you were he would sacked three times.
True My brother
Fans will soon stop watching Chelsea game because we are being tortured by the results week in weeks out
Hurry up bolle get the poch in before it’s to late our do you want to play championship football next season