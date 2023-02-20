Chelsea ready to move for one of Europe’s best players with massive €100m price tag

Rafael Leao is still in negotiations with AC Milan over a new contract but the longer it goes on, the more rumours will appear regarding the winger and the latest states that Chelsea are ready to move for the star.

According to Todofichajes, they report that the Italian champions are struggling to reach an agreement with the Portugal international and Chelsea are monitoring the situation, as they have previously put an offer on the table for the player.

The Blues are said to be willing to offer €100m for the 22-year-old, which is the minimum AC Milan will accept for last season’s player of the year in Italy.

Leao is one of the most exciting and best players in Europe right now, and €100m is about right for the talented winger. The 22-year-old has played 146 games for Milan, scoring 36 goals and assisting a further 30.

Chelsea are not the only team interested in the Portuguese star and therefore, the price tag could go beyond €100m should a bidding war start.