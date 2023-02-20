European giants make contact with Jose Mourinho to become new manager

The future of Christophe Galtier at Paris Saint-Germain is still up in the air following recent performances and should the French giants sack their manager, Jose Mourinho could be in line for the role. 

That is according to Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna, who reports that PSG’s sporting advisor Luis Campos has made contact with the Roma boss. The former Chelsea manager is said to be the Parisian club’s plan B should Galtier be relieved of his duties.

The number one target is Zinedine Zidane, who is wanted by the Emir of Qatar and has often been linked to the role in the French capital.

Mourinho has a contract with Roma until 2024 and delivered the club a trophy last season for the first time since 2008, whilst the Giallorossi currently sitting in the Champions League spots in Serie A.

The Portuguese coach doesn’t seem to have lost his touch and there is no better man to whip the squad of superstars at the Paris club into line.

Either Mourinho or Zidane will command the respect of the PSG dressing room, and should Galtier leave the French club in the near future, both coaches could be a good choice.

