Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano gives transfer advice to Chelsea star amid Liverpool transfer links

Fabrizio Romano has offered Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount some interesting transfer advice amid recent links with a possible move to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The England international is yet to agree a new contract with Chelsea, and it could be that he’s nearing the end of his time at Stamford Bridge, though Romano believes he’d do well to stay with his current club.

Writing in the latest edition of ‘the Daily Briefing’, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano said: “I think the best idea for Mason Mount and Chelsea is to continue together, he just needs more confidence but I think he’s an amazing player.

“In case contract talks do end up collapsing, he’d be a great option for every club including Liverpool; but I hope Chelsea and Mount will find a way together.”

This follows Mount being linked as one possible midfield target for Liverpool, as per a report from Football Transfers, and there’s no doubt the Reds would do well to snap up a talent like this.

Mount has been at Chelsea for his entire career so far, apart from a couple of loan moves, and it would be quite a surprise if he didn’t agree a new deal with the Blues.

Still, there doesn’t appear to have been much progress made to tie the 24-year-old down, and his current contract is due to expire in 2024, meaning Chelsea might have to cash in on him this summer if they want to avoid losing him on a free.