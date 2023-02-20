Good news coming out of Man United as popular star set to sign new contract

Man United have moved closer to tieing future star Alejandro Garnacho down to a new long-term contract as a deal in principle has reportedly been agreed between the player and the Manchester club.

Negotiations over an improved contract have been underway for several months with Garnacho’s current deal expiring in 2024, however, new terms appear close to being finalised as reported by ESPN.

The contract is reportedly a five-year deal, which will keep the 18-year-old at Old Trafford throughout his development towards his prime years. The Argentina star will receive a pay rise as a result of his growing importance to Erik ten Hag, but it is uncertain how much that will be.

According to the report, the final stumbling block before a pen can be put to paper is an issue regarding image rights. However, that isn’t expected to be a concern as the deal edges closer.

Garnacho is having his breakthrough year at Old Trafford and his playing style has already made him a favourite amongst the Manchester club’s fanbase.

At 18 years of age, the future for the winger looks very promising and United will be happy to know that he will be in a red shirt for at least another five years.