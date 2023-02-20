Important Borussia Dortmund star out for weeks and will miss Chelsea clash

Borussia Dortmund defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the Champions League last week and for the second leg, the German side will be without one of their key stars after picking up an injury at the weekend.

The European clash was one of the Blues’ better games under Graham Potter but a sensational goal from Karim Adeyemi in the second half means the Bundesliga outfit will head to Stamford Bridge on March 7 with an advantage.

However, Adeyemi will now miss that clash after tearing a muscle fibre during Dortmund’s game against Hertha Berlin on Sunday. The German international will not be available for about three weeks and the Chelsea clash falls into that timeframe.

Karim Adeyemi tore a muscle fiber during Sunday's game against Hertha Berlin. He will not be available for about three weeks.

This is a big blow for Borussia Dortmund as the 21-year-old has been in splendid form since the turn of the year. The forward has operated on the left-wing for Edin Terzic and has scored four goals in his last four games.

This should make Graham Potter’s life a little easier as the Champions League is the last trophy the West London club can win.