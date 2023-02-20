Hugely important Real Madrid duo to miss Liverpool game tomorrow

Real Madrid will reportedly be without Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni for tomorrow’s big Champions League game against Liverpool.

The Spanish giants might still be the favourites for this tie, but this is a huge blow as they take on a Reds side who are just starting to look like finding their form again after back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Liverpool lost last season’s Champions League final to Real, and will no doubt be keen to get revenge on Carlo Ancelotti’s side, with this injury crisis in midfield perhaps representing a major opportunity.

See below as Fabrizio Romano confirms that Kroos and Tchouameni won’t play, though Karim Benzema seems to be fit for the trip to Anfield…

Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos will miss #UCL game vs Liverpool ???? #RealMadrid Karim Benzema, available — travels with the squad. pic.twitter.com/3SO1fa89e1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 20, 2023

Liverpool could really do with a good run in Europe this season as a top four spot is surely all they can hope for in the Premier League now after a major dip in their performance levels since last season, when they were not too far away from winning the quadruple.