Liverpool have been handed a potential transfer boost as Mason Mount and Chelsea have reportedly put contract talks on hold.

Mount has just over a year to run on his current Chelsea contract, and it seems he’s rejected multiple offers to stay and commit his future to the Blues, according to The Athletic.

The England international has been recently linked as a target for Liverpool in a report from Football Transfers, with the Reds certainly in need of more quality in midfield after this hugely challenging season.

Mount hasn’t quite been at his best for Chelsea this term, but he’s far from the only one as the whole team has looked a long way from its best under Graham Potter, and with a whole host of new signings coming in in what has been a period of major upheaval at Stamford Bridge.

It may well be a good time for Mount to try a new challenge, and Fabrizio Romano exclusively told CaughtOffside that he could see the 24-year-old being a good fit for Liverpool, though he also advised him to stay with his current club.

“I think the best idea for Mason Mount and Chelsea is to continue together, he just needs more confidence but I think he’s an amazing player,” Romano said.

“In case contract talks do end up collapsing, he’d be a great option for every club including Liverpool; but I hope Chelsea and Mount will find a way together.”

It remains to be seen if CFC and Mount will be able to resume contract talks in the near future, but this doesn’t look like a particularly good sign if you’re a fan of the west London giants and want to see this homegrown talent staying put.

Liverpool will surely be keeping a close eye on this situation as they’d do well to bring in a long-term replacement for the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara.