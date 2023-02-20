One key Liverpool star will need to be careful in first leg of Real Madrid tie

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will need to be on his best behaviour against Real Madrid on Tuesday night in the first leg of this big Champions League last-16 tie.

The Reds will be desperate for revenge against Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who beat them in last season’s Champions League final, but Alexander-Arnold will need to keep his emotions in check as he’s just one yellow card away from a suspension.

As noted by Liverpool.com, if the England international picks up a booking at Anfield tomorrow night, he’d then be out of the return leg at the Bernabeu.

Liverpool won’t want to go into such an important game without a quality player and experienced figure like Alexander-Arnold, so it will be interesting to see how well he deals with this pressure.

It may well be that Real will target the 24-year-old’s side, and try to lure him into the kinds of challenges he won’t want to make.

Liverpool will probably be slight underdogs for this game, but Madrid do have some injury worries ahead of their meeting tomorrow.