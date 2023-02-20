Jordan Henderson gives brilliant example of Jurgen Klopp’s man-management skills following painful Liverpool defeat

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out on the superb man management skills of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

The England international has enjoyed the best form of his career under Klopp, lifting major trophies such as the Premier League and the Champions League during the German tactician’s time at Anfield.

Things didn’t start that smoothly, however, with Liverpool losing 3-1 to Sevilla in the Europa League final in Klopp’s first season in charge, not that long after they were also beaten in the League Cup final.

That is when Klopp showed his strength as a man-manager, though, according to Henderson in the clip below, taken from his interview with Jake Humphreys…

Henderson has recalled how Klopp brought everyone together after the disappointment of that result, and it surely helped pave the way for the club to bounce back in the emphatic style they did.

LFC have been remarkably consistent, even when missing out on trophies, having twice been beaten to the title by Man City by just a single point, with total tallies that would have seen them crowned champions in most years of the Premier League’s existence.

