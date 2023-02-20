Liverpool owner provides huge update on club’s future as FSG’s position on sale made clear

Liverpool owner John Henry has revealed after months of speculation that the Merseyside club is not for sale and that FSG are looking for new investors in the Premier League club.

It was reported by The Athletic back in November that Liverpool were up for sale, but it was uncertain if it was a full takeover or if a minority share of the club was up for grabs.

The Reds, valued at around $4.5bn, have been heavily linked with potential bids from groups across the globe, including Qatar, but the Liverpool Echo have reported that no bids have been received and that a minority sale to a ‘strategic partner’ was always the most likely outcome.

Liverpool owner, John Henry, has now cleared up the speculation and has stated that the Reds are not for sale.

John Henry says Liverpool are not for sale

Henry, who rarely speaks in public, allowed for some questions via email from Boston Red Sox reporters ahead of the first day of spring training in Florida and was asked about the future of Liverpool.

“I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC (Liverpool Football Club), but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process,” the FSG man said via the Liverpool Echo.

“Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?”

This could be a good thing for Liverpool’s playing staff as the uncertainty over the club’s future is now cleared up and it should also clear up the mess that seems to be going on behind the scenes at the Merseyside club as well.