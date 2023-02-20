Top Newcastle transfer target now in talks over joining top four rivals

Newcastle United could reportedly be set to miss out on the transfer of highly-rated Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic.

The 20-year-old looks to be another rising star from the Red Bull franchise, and it seems Liverpool have made initial contact over signing him this summer.

Newcastle made Sucic one of their top targets last year, according to reports, but a deal couldn’t be done on that occasion.

Now the Magpies could miss out, according to Football Transfers, so it will be interesting to see if they make one last attempt to try to win the race for this highly-rated youngster’s signature.

Newcastle are building a promising squad at St James’ Park, and someone like Sucic could be a great long-term addition.