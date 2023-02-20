Manchester United “playing with ten men” due to one player, says Richard Keys

Manchester United are playing with ten men if they continue to select Wout Weghorst in their starting line up, according to Richard Keys.

The outspoken beIN Sports host is clearly not a big fan of Weghorst, who was a somewhat surprising signing for Man Utd on loan from Burnley in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old didn’t do too well in his last spell in England with Burnley, but fared better in a loan spell with Besiktas this season.

Weghorst then had a decent impact for the Dutch national team at the 2022 World Cup, and it seems this may have played a part in him earning this chance at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag certainly seems to value the role Weghorst performs up front, but Keys believes that having him in the side is like playing with ten men.

‘You’re playing with ten men most weeks if he’s in,” Keys told beIN SPORTS.

“I mean, he doesn’t do enough to justify a starting place does he? Come on, let’s be honest!”

United fans will no doubt hope that Weghorst can prove his doubters wrong, though he’s at least only at the club on a short-term basis anyway.