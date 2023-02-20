Talks held: Man United star’s agent offers him to Euro giants on free transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The agent of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly offered him to his former club Atletico Madrid ahead of the summer.

De Gea is coming towards the end of his contract and will be a free agent in a few months’ time, and it seems his agent Jorge Mendes is looking to get his client a return to Spain, according to Todo Fichajes.

Red Devils fans will surely want to keep hold of this long-serving club legend, who remains an important player at Old Trafford, even if he’s ageing and has had his ups and downs in the last few years.

It could be that De Gea is weighing up his options now, and that a move back to Atletico, the club he left for Man Utd over a decade ago, would be the right fit for him as he looks to wind down his career.

David de Gea in action for Manchester United
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United “playing with ten men” due to one player, says Richard Keys
Hugely important Real Madrid duo to miss Liverpool game tomorrow
Journalist “hearing one or two whispers” that Chelsea are finally losing patience with Graham Potter

If De Gea does leave, it won’t be easy for United to find a top class replacement, but one or two names have been linked with the club in recent times.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Porto ‘keeper Diogo Costa has been monitored by MUFC.

More Stories David de Gea Jorge Mendes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.