Manchester United takeover won’t affect key contract talks with star player

The potential takeover of Manchester United will reportedly not have a big effect on Marcus Rashford’s contract talks at Old Trafford.

The England international is in the form of his life this season, hitting a career-best 24 goals in a single campaign, with plenty of time left for him to smash his previous best tally of 22.

Keeping Rashford will surely be a top priority for Man Utd, but sometimes a change in ownership can mean negotiations like this are put on hold.

This won’t be the case this time, however, according to a report from The Athletic, who insist that the Red Devils see Rashford as an integral part of their future.

This is hardly surprising after the way the 25-year-old has played this season, and fans will just be hoping this can be resolved as soon as possible.

The Daily Star have linked Rashford as a possible target for the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, though it would still likely take a huge fee to persuade United to let him go.