Video: Man United fan brilliantly trolls Liverpool star immediately after posing for photo with him

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

A Manchester United fan pulled a cheeky prank on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after posing for a photo with him.

The Uruguay international must have thought he was making a Liverpool supporter’s day by posing for a picture with him, only to then find out it was actually a fan of the Reds’ biggest rivals Man Utd as he removed his jumper to reveal the Red Devils shirt underneath.

Watch below as Nunez reacts with surprise but can clearly see the funny side to the kid’s joke…

More Stories / Latest News
‘Doesn’t show it’ – Gary Neville attacks Leicester star after Man UTD game
Borussia Dortmund now frontrunners to land Leicester City star
Leeds now looking to appoint manager who turned Raphinha into a star

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer, but had actually been a target for United as well, so this whole thing could have gone very differently.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano revealed there was MUFC interest in Nunez earlier in the summer, but he ended up at Anfield instead.

More Stories Darwin Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.