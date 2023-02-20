A Manchester United fan pulled a cheeky prank on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after posing for a photo with him.

The Uruguay international must have thought he was making a Liverpool supporter’s day by posing for a picture with him, only to then find out it was actually a fan of the Reds’ biggest rivals Man Utd as he removed his jumper to reveal the Red Devils shirt underneath.

Watch below as Nunez reacts with surprise but can clearly see the funny side to the kid’s joke…

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer, but had actually been a target for United as well, so this whole thing could have gone very differently.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano revealed there was MUFC interest in Nunez earlier in the summer, but he ended up at Anfield instead.