‘Doesn’t show it’ – Gary Neville attacks Leicester star after Man UTD game

Manchester United legend Gary Neville singled out Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho for criticism for one crucial moment in Sunday’s game.

Man Utd ran out comfortable winners at Old Trafford, and Neville was not too pleased to see how easily Iheanacho was shrugged off the ball in the build-up to Jadon Sancho’s goal.

“That is such a good goal. Leicester complaining about a potential foul on Iheanacho, I don’t think it was,” he during commentary for Sky, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury.

“I just thought Iheanacho had to do better.

“The centre forward has not held that ball up all the way through this second half, he’s been muddled, Martinez doesn’t do a lot but this is quick, and it is slick.

“Talk about Jadon Sancho in that number 10 position, he’s lit up in this second half, the substitute. Rashford pops it off, then it’s all about Sancho here with the little one-two with Bruno Fernandes, what a finish.

“This is the challenge, Iheanacho has got to do better than that, it’s about three or four times this second half it’s just bounced off him. He’s stronger than Martinez, but doesn’t show it.”